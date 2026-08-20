Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar Condemn Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned ​recent Israeli strikes in ‌Gaza, saying in a joint statement that ‘Israel’ must comply with ​its obligations under a ceasefire ​agreement and refrain from steps ⁠that could escalate tensions.

“The ​mediating countries underline that the intensification ​of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, ​as intensive efforts are ​under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan ‌to ⁠End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, ​and ​constructive steps ⁠are being taken in the negotiation process,” ​they said.

Joint Statement Issued by the Mediators: The State of Qatar, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the Recent Israeli Attacks in Gaza



Doha | August 20, 2026



The State of Qatar, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, in their capacity as… pic.twitter.com/ZFPh7MonVP — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) August 20, 2026

The international community ​and ⁠Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure ⁠compliance ​with the ceasefire and ​prevent further escalation, they added.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office stresses that ‘Israel’ has not yet approved the deployment of the nascent International Stabilization Force to Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s postwar plan for the Strip, following Hebrew media reports suggesting otherwise.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in an image from August 2025.

“Contrary to media reports, the political echelon has not approved the entry of the international force to the Gaza Strip,” the statement read, adding that “Israel has made it clear that there will not be any reconstruction in the Strip before Hamas is fully disarmed.”

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday killed at least 10 people and wounded 15, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli airstrikes hit central Gaza City, killing six people and injuring several others, according to emergency services. pic.twitter.com/lEbIipGDdN — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 19, 2026

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)