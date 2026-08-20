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    Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar Condemn Israeli Attacks on Gaza

      Displaced Palestinians walk between tents in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza on July 4, 2026 (image by AP).

      Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned ​recent Israeli strikes in ‌Gaza, saying in a joint statement that ‘Israel’ must comply with ​its obligations under a ceasefire ​agreement and refrain from steps ⁠that could escalate tensions.

      “The ​mediating countries underline that the intensification ​of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, ​as intensive efforts are ​under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan ‌to ⁠End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, ​and ​constructive steps ⁠are being taken in the negotiation process,” ​they said.

      The international community ​and ⁠Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure ⁠compliance ​with the ceasefire and ​prevent further escalation, they added.

      Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office stresses that ‘Israel’ has not yet approved the deployment of the nascent International Stabilization Force to Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s postwar plan for the Strip, following Hebrew media reports suggesting otherwise.

      Netanyahu
      Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in an image from August 2025.

      “Contrary to media reports, the political echelon has not approved the entry of the international force to the Gaza Strip,” the statement read, adding that “Israel has made it clear that there will not be any reconstruction in the Strip before Hamas is fully disarmed.”

      Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday killed at least 10 people and wounded 15, according to Palestinian media.

      Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)