IRGC Warns of Qualitative Leap in Weapons If War Resumes

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Tehran would deploy significantly more advanced and destructive weaponry than those used in previous conflicts should a new war break out, signaling a major escalation in the Islamic Republic’s military posture.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the IRGC spokesman, made the remarks on Thursday while detailing Iran’s growing military capabilities and the evolution of its missile warheads since the 12-day and 40-day wars waged by the United States and Israel against Iran in June 2025 and late February 2026.

‘Continuous Advances’ in Missile Technology

“The destructive power of the warheads employed in IRGC missiles is far greater than those used in previous wars,” Mohebbi stated, without specifying the nature or yield of the new munitions.

He emphasized that Iran is making “continuous advances in all areas of military weaponry,” producing arms that are increasingly precise, destructive, and technologically superior. “If another war begins, our weaponry will certainly be different from those of the past,” he said. “This difference could be reflected in the generation of warheads, strike precision systems, missile range, or any other area.”

The IRGC spokesman reiterated that Iran has never halted the production and development of armaments, asserting, “We are progressing every day, and any scenario in this field is likely.”

His comments echo those of Iran’s acting defense minister, Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza, who said in July that production lines are operating “more actively than in the past,” underscoring Tehran’s determination to shape its defense future.

Regional Warning: Saudi Arabia ‘Unable to Contain’ Yemen’s Ansarullah

Mohebbi also turned his focus to Yemen, where the Ansarullah resistance movement has been locked in a protracted conflict with a Saudi-led coalition. He drew a parallel to Gaza, noting that Israel has been fighting in the strip for more than two years without inflicting “serious damage” on Hamas—a testament, he suggested, to the resilience of Iran-aligned resistance movements.

“Saudi Arabia, whose military capabilities are weaker than those of Israel, will certainly be unable to contain Yemen and Ansarullah or remain safe from their attacks,” Mohebbi asserted. “As we have seen in recent days, the more Saudi Arabia attacks, the more it gets hit in return.”

He added that Ansarullah is “increasing its capabilities on a daily basis” and that Yemeni resistance is “continuing its development with strength,” warning that Riyadh’s military campaigns are unlikely to achieve their objectives.

Context of Rising Tensions

The IRGC spokesman’s warning comes amid heightened regional volatility, following the two major conflicts with the US and Israel earlier this year. While no formal ceasefire has been universally recognized, Tehran has consistently signaled that any renewed hostilities would be met with a qualitatively different response than in previous engagements.

Iran’s missile arsenal one of the largest in the Middle East has long been a centerpiece of its defense strategy. The IRGC has in recent years unveiled hypersonic missiles, precision-guided munitions, and extended-range systems capable of striking targets across the region.

The remarks also underscore Iran’s broader strategic calculus: leveraging its network of regional proxies including Hamas in Gaza and Ansarullah in Yemen as part of a layered deterrence posture against both Israeli and Saudi adversaries.

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)