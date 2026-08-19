Iran Refutes UAE Allegation of Missile Attack

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei categorically rejected the United Arab Emirates’ allegation that Iran launched a missile toward the Arab country, expressing regret over the accusation against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Baqaei said the allegation runs counter to the principle of good-neighborliness and undermines ongoing efforts to strengthen trust among regional countries and prevent a further escalation of insecurity in the region.

The spokesman called on all regional parties, given the complexities arising from the continued mischief of the United States and the Zionist regime against regional peace and security, to refrain from making baseless accusations against Iran.

He particularly pointed to the history of multiple false-flag operations, urging regional countries to avoid making unfounded allegations against Iran.

Source: Tasnim news agency