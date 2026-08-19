Israeli Circles Highlight Fears of Iran’s Restored Rocketry Power, Hezbollah’s Combat Forces

The Israeli media continued highlighting the repercussions of the ongoing confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the Iranians may resume the war in order to break the US siege.

In this regard, Israeli Channel 12 quoted a security source as saying that the Iranian Army is replenishing its ballistic missile stocks, adding that huge numbers of those missiles can hit the Zionist entity.

Tehran is not afraid of any escalation, and the Iranians are rapidly building the site on Mount Makosh, to which they intend to transfer uranium enrichment activities, the Zionist Channel added.

Israeli Channel 12 also noted that Ansarullah Movement has managed to assimilate weapons and forces in Yemen in a way that allows them to threaten freedom of navigation and create a threat to the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

The Zionist circles also reflected fears of an all-out confrontation over the battle in Ali Al-Taher area in South Lebanon, stressing that Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight till death.

Raids on Syria

Israeli enemy army radio stressed that the decision to attack Syria despite its international standing indicates the scale of the potential threat that Israel has identified: an advanced Turkish radar system on Syrian territory would undermine freedom of aerial operations not only in Syria, but also in Iran, adding that the next Israeli aircraft attempting to secretly take off toward Iran could be detected while heading toward Iran by a Turkish radar system in Syria, and this is dangerous.

Source: Al-Manar English Website