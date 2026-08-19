Hezbollah Military Media Unveils New Video of FPV Drone Operations Against Israeli Enemy

Hezbollah’s military media released on Tuesday a video accompanying a song that features footage of first-person-view (FPV) drones striking positions and gatherings of Israeli occupation army soldiers.

The release combines the song’s lyrics—titled “Go forth with God’s blessing against the enemy; strike, and leave no trace behind”—with footage depicting FPV drones approaching their targets, explosions, and scenes presented as part of Hezbollah’s operations during the fighting preceding the ceasefire.

The video was exclusively broadcast by Al Manar TV during Episode 204 of its political program, which focused on Hezbollah’s operations against the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), particularly those targeting the area around Qalaat Al-Shaqif (Beaufort Castle).

Source: Al-Manar Website