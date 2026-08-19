Zionist Enemy Carries Out a Number of Attacks in South Lebanon

Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that the enemy carried out artillery shelling this afternoon on the town of Mansouri. Bulldozing operations were also conducted today in the Al-Mashaa area of ​​Mansouri.

Earlier this morning, enemy aircraft carried out two airstrikes on Mansouri and on Deir Siryan.

The occupation forces carried out a bombing in the vicinity of Birkat al-Naqqar, on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa. An enemy bulldozer carried out leveling and excavation work in the vicinity of Birkat al-Naqqar, under the protection of two Merkava tanks positioned in the area.

Meanwhile, the enemy continued to violate Lebanese airspace, with drones flying for extended periods over Beirut, its suburbs, and several other areas.

Source: Al-Manar English Website