UK health officials on Tuesday reported that the country’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has increased by at least 813 in the last 24 hours with England alone recording 744 more deaths.

On Monday, UK health authorities reported that the total number of fatalities in the country had reached 11,329, up from 10,612 the previous day.

Public Health Wales reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 403, while Northern Ireland’s health authority reported 10 new coronavirus victims and 134 in total, according to the Sky News broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the total death toll in the country had risen to 615, with 40 new fatalities registered over the past day.

Media reports indicated that the UL authorities are planning to keep the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak till at least May 7.

Source: Sputnik