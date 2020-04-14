The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran during the past 24 hours was put on Tuesday at below 100 for the first time in weeks.

Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced COVID-19 has taken the lives of 98 patients during the past 24 hours, marking the lowest daily death toll since a month ago.

Making the remarks in his daily briefing, Jahanpour said during the past 24 hours, 1,574 COVID-19 cases have been detected, raising the total infections across the Islamic Republic to74,877.

The spokesman said that the death toll of the contagious disease reached 4,683, noting that 48,129 patients have achieved recovery and discharged from hospitals so far.

According to Jahanpour, 3,691 people are now in critical condition due to the virus.

So far, 287,359 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the spokesman added.

Source: Tasnim and Mehr news agencies