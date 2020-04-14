The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) saw 671 more people in the US state of New York die on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10,056, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

“The worst news I’ve had to live with on a personal level – the number of deaths is 671,” Cuomo said. “That raises the death total to 10,056.”

The official also expressed hope that “the worst is over” as hospitalisations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to the lowest in about a week.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of New York has increased to 195,031.

As of Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 558,526, while the death toll has reached 22,154, according to Johns Hopkins University.