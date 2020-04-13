Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held talks on a range of issues, including the latest political developments in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the most recent developments in the wake of a political crisis in Afghanistan, particularly the peace process in the Asian country, Tasnim news agency reported.

Zarif and Lavrov also talked about the recent developments in Yemen, with both stressing the need for a sustainable ceasefire in the Arab country.

The two FMs, meanwhile, discussed the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the region and the world, as well as concerted action against the pandemic.

Source: Iranian media