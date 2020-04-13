Hostilities re-emerged between Indian and Pakistani troops at the Line of Control (LoC) earlier this week with both sets of troops involved in cross-border shooting and artillery fire.

Three civilians were killed when Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy artillery fire on Sunday evening, Indian police said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

The agency quoted Shri Ram Ambarkar, an Indian police officer, who said that three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes in the Kupwara area of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

He added that more people were feared to be injured as a rescue operation was still underway after the shelling.

Source: Sputnik