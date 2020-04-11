Public Health Minister Hamad Hassan paid tribute, on Saturday, to all those extending assistance and aids to hospitals during the current challenging period of combating the Coronavirus epidemic.

“What I see today is a wonderful painting of cooperation and dedication in the service of mankind, and this is our message and the message of Lebanon and the shining Lebanese society…We see in more than one country in the world that the flag of Lebanon is raised, and we have the honor today to raise this flag together, with one fist, one spirit, and one determination,” said Hassan.

“This crisis is not only an epidemiological crisis, but we have many crises at this stage, and through our manner of dealing with Corona, we will face many intractable and accumulated crises that need determination, solid will and strong initiative,” he added.

Minister Hassan’s words came during his visit today to the town of Barja in Iqlim al-Kharoub district, in light of the high number of Corona virus cases reported there, where he had a closer look at the town’s means of combating the epidemic and inspected the Siblin Governmental Hospital, accompanied in his tour by MP Bilal Abdullah and a medical delegation.

Hassan commended the efforts undertaken by the town’s officials and citizens, and their responsible work towards confronting the epidemic despite their limited means and overpopulated area.

“Social and health integration and initiatives are important, and our greetings go out to all the initiators, who provide assistance to the public sector, government hospitals and dispensaries, because some of these initiatives stimulate society towards solidarity, to show Lebanon’s image to the world, through our performance, cooperation and our keenness on preserving this Lebanese society trademark in the face of Corona,” Hassan underlined.

Source: NNA