The Lebanese ministry of Public Health reported, in its daily report, 27 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 609.

The report also recorded one new coronavirus death, bringing tally to 20.

28 critical coronavirus cases and 67 recoveries were further recorded by the report.

Lebanon has been under a lockdown since March 15, with its airport, seaports and land borders shutting down as of March 19, in measures aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Source: Al-Manar English Website