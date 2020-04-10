As reported, the technology is home-grown and there are no foreign rivals for the product.

The line for mass production of the masks was inaugurated by Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Thursday.

According to Hatami, thanks to their modern technology, the produced masks offer a better protection against viruses and can be used for longer periods, up to 50 hours.

The minister added that the masks come in comparatively low prices and the ministry presently has the capacity of producing 100,000 of them per day, which will be increased up to 500,00 in a month.

On Thursday, Iranian Health Ministry announced that during the past 24 hours, 1,634 COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country. According to the ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, the total confirmed infections have so far hit 66,220.