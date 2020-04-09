Syria affirmed that the report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about using toxic materials in Ltamenah town in 2017 is misleading which included false and fabricated conclusions.

“The OPCW released on April 8th,2020, a misleading report for the so-called Investigation and Identification Team, to which Syria and a number of countries have announced that it is illegitimate and unconventional team,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the report has included false and fabricated conclusions which aim at forging facts and accusing the Syrian government of using toxic materials in 2017 in Ltamenah town, depending on sources that were prepared and fabricated by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist organization in an implementation of the obstructions of their operators in the US, Turkey and some western countries.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, what has come in the report of the illegitimate so-called Investigation and Identification Team, and rejects what has been included in it, in form and content,” the statement said.

It added that Syria, at the same time, categorically denies using toxic gases in Ltamenah town or in any city of village, and affirms that the Syrian army has never used such weapons in the most difficult battles carried out against armed terrorist organizations.

“Syria stresses that the conclusions of that report represent another scandal for the OPCW and the investigation team that will be added to the scandal of the report of Douma incident in 2018, and all these fabricated allegations will not affect its stance in the war against terrorism and its supporters,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that the Syrian Arab Republic reiterates that it categorically rejects the use of chemical weapons by any side, at any time or place, and Syria has never used any chemical weapon and can’t use it.

Source: SANA