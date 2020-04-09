In a regular session held Thursday at Baabda palace and chaired by President Michel Aoun, the Lebanese government decided to extend the state of mobilization over the coronavirus outbreak until April 26.

The information minister, Manal Abdul Samad, quoted the prime minister Hassan Diab as saying that the extension comes in the light of fear of a larger scale of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the cabinet decided to intensify the preventive measures.

“PM Diab stressed that 90% of the depositors’ funds at banks have not been tampered with, adding that the Lebanese Army will continue distributing subsistence allowances to the needy.”

Commenting on a number of administrative appointments decided by the cabinet, Abdul Samad pointed out that no mechanism had been followed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website