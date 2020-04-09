Israeli Health Ministry on Thursday morning announced the deaths of six people from novel coronavirus, bringing the Zionist entity’s death toll up to 79.

The ministry said there have been 9,755 people diagnosed with the virus-also known as COVID-19-, an increase of 351 in the past 24 hours, Times of Israel reported.

There were 165 people in serious condition, 119 of whom are on ventilators. Another 171 were in moderate condition, with the rest having mild symptoms, the Israeli daily added.

So far, 864 Israelis have made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the restrictions approved by the Israeli government have kept Israelis home during the Passover holiday.

Until April 12, there will be no public transportation, only cabs. Israelis cannot travel more than 100 meters from home, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Source: Israeli media