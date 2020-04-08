Believers all around the world marked on Wednesday the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (SWT) with a campaign dubbed “Hearts Union”.

As part of the campaign, believers from Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and many other countries across the world recited the Seventh Supplication from As-Sahifa Al-Sajjadiyy: “O He through whom…”, and the Supplication of Preservation: “Allahumma Kun li waliyyik..” at the same time (8:30 p.m. Mecca time).

Faithfull read the supplications, which were recited on social media, TV and on local radio stations, at home due to the coronavirus pandemic which has left millions across the world in quarantine.

In Beirut southern suburb (Dahiyeh), the supplications were also recited through Mosques’ speakers, with thousands of people lightening candles on their balconies and chanting for Imam Mahdi (SWT).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, earlier on Tuesday, called upon Muslims around the world to participate in the “Hearts Union” campaign on the eve of the 15th of Shaaban.

Source: Al-Manar English Website