Prime Minister Hasan Diab told the UNIFIL chief General Stefano Del Col that Lebanon will no longer accept the recurrent violations.

Lebanon will no longer resort to silence Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace to fire missile at Syria, PM Diab said.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy has repeatedly violated the Lebanese sovereignty, infringing on its land, marine and aerial borders and, in some cases, attacking the Syrian territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website