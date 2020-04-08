Public Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Hassan, pointed out that the crisis cell in Bsharri is a scientific, accurate and reliable group, considering that “finding positive cases does not call for worry but rather helps us detect the source of these infections and tracking them.”

Minister Hassan conducted a tour in the districts of Bsharri and Zghorta, where he inspected in specific Bsharri’s Mar Mama Governmental Hospital and Zghorta Dispensary,

The Minister said “The situation is under control so far, and we thank the associations and agencies that worked to secure the COVID-19 tests,” expressing the ministry’s readiness in this regard.

Hassan pointed out that all preventive initiatives are welcomed in all regions, thanking municipalities for certain steps taken that went beyond expectations and up to the responsibility.

He also thanked individuals who are revealing their health situation, saying that “disclosing about the disease is a duty, not a shame, and every patient must express his doubts, and we do not have to conceal the cases.”

Hassan later visited “Marada Movement’ leader, former Minister, Sleiman Franjieh, at his residence, where he stressed on emerging that cooperation with Franjieh has been and shall continue in the interest of people in all Lebanese regions.

Franjieh, in turn, called on citizens to demonstrate social solidarity amid the current critical economic stage.

Source: NNA