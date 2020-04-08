Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic is now in the phase of managing the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran, today, is in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies, Mehr news agency quoted the official as saying.

He said that 121 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The number is less than the number recorded earlier on Tuesday when 133 deaths were registered nationwide.

The toll of the deaths caused by the contagious disease, also known as COVID-19, now stands at 3,993, according to Jahanpour.

Some 1,997 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 64,586, he added.

The official noted meanwhile, that some 29,812 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

The Islamic Republic on Wednesday recorded less number of infections than Tuesday (2,089) and more number of recoveries (the number stood at 27,039 on Tuesday).

Source: Iranian media