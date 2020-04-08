The total of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lebanon has risen to 575 as 27 new infections have been confirmed, while no death from the novel disease has been recorded, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily report on Wednesday.

Today’s coronavirus tally includes the freshly announced cases among Lebanese expatriates returning from the Spanish and French capitals, in addition to one case detected aboard a private flight.

Earlier today, the MoPH said seven passengers coming from Madrid and four from Paris had tested positive for the novel disease.