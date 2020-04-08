The Lebanese health minister, Dr. Hamad Hasan, confirmed Wednesday seven coronavirus cases on the plane which evacuated Tuesday 108 expatriates from Spain, adding that the results of the tests for the arrivals on the rest of the planes are going to be gradually announced.

Dr. Hasan told Al-Nour Radio Station that the rest of the passengers on board the plane which arrived from Spain must start a 15-day quarantine before undergoing PCR tests, hoping that the results would be negative in the light of the measures taken by the ministry.

Meanwhile, the health minister highlighted a plan to counter the coronavirus outbreak in Bsharri county where 12 cases were reported Tuesday, vowing to visit the city when the implementation of the plan ends.

Bsharri Public Hospital administration indicated, in a statement, that the sudden rise in the confirmed coronavirus cases in the city is attributed to the rise in the number of PCR tests, adding that the outbreak is still limited within certain geographical locations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website