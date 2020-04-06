In a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Republic on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed gratitude for the issued permit by Imam sayyed Ali Khamenei, allowing withdrawal of one billion euros from National Development Fund Of Iran (NDFI) to combat the lethal coronavirus in the country.

Rouhani on Monday issued the required instructions for the received financial resources from NDFI, in a letter to Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

He urged Nobakht to spend the financial resources on meeting the needs of the Health Ministry and supplying medical equipment needs from domestic sources and knowledge-based companies.

Rouhani also asked that a part of the resource will be allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

President Rouhani underlined that there is no difference between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade over the decisions on the fight against COVID-19.

“Someone at some corner says something to the foreign media and they exaggerate the issue,” he said.

Rouhani said that preferring either health or economic activities over the other one is something wrong and rejected.

Economic activities and health protocols have to be taken into account at the same time while all the people obey the protocols and advice by the Ministry of Health, President Rouhani said.

The Iranian president advised those who are not forced to go out to stay at home, noting that the resumption of economic activities does not reduce the necessity of staying at home.

Source: Iranian Agencies