“The first phase of the safe return of expatriates started today with four planes arriving from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Lagos and Abidjan, to be followed by the second stage on Tuesday with four planes arriving from France, Spain, and two Arab and African countries.” Minister of Information, Dr. Manal Abdel Samad Najd, said on Twitter.

She added that the planes will arrive consecutively every two to three days.

Source: NNA