Member of the Economic Parliamentary Committee, MP Amine Sherri, met with Minister of Economy Raoul Nehme, as part of the follow-up made by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc on the major hike in prices of consumer goods.

Discussions touched on the importers of necessary commodities who are reportedly raising the prices of commodities in dollar, contrary to legal controls, in addition to the noticeable price difference between one importer and the other, which contributes to higher costs and more suffering for the Lebanese.

Sherri called upon the Ministry of Economy “to take immediate steps to pursue these people and compel them to legitimate profit, away from exploiting the current conditions and monopolizing basic commodities to achieve illicit profit.”

Source: NNA