Deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the Zionist entity reached 39 on Friday with total number of infections soaring to eclipse 7,000.

Israeli Health Ministry announced the number of Israelis infected with the virus, also known as COVID-19, rose to 7,030 on Friday morning, a rise of 173 cases from Thursday.

Ninety-five Israeli patients were on ventilators and 170 were in serious condition on Friday morning, the Times of Israel reported, citing Health Ministry.

It added that 144 others were moderately sick, and that at least 357 Israelis have recovered from the disease.

Also on Friday, occupation police enforced a lockdown on the so-called city of Bnei Brak amid soaring coronavirus cases in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox region, Ynet reported.

“Bnei Brak is on lockdown, as of this morning, and police will prevent any movements in or out of the city,” occupation police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) (1,003), followed by the Bnei Brak (966) and Tel Aviv-Jaffa (335). Bnei Brak, one-quarter the size of Al-Quds by population, according to Israeli media.

Ynet quoted medical experts as estimating that as many as 38% of Bnei Brak’s 200,000 residents are infected with coronavirus and that the town could soon account for as many as 30% of cases in the Zionist entity’s 8.7 million population.

Source: Israeli media