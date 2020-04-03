Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said no one will be fooled by Washington’s efforts to spread disinformation about Tehran and the country’s diplomats.

“The US administration’s Iran-bashing is limitless.While the world focusses on cooperation to defeat #COVID19—and calls on US to lift its #economicterrorism— @SecPompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats. No one is fooled,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a message posted on his Twitter on Thursday.

His tweet came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in the day leveled new allegations against Tehran, accusing Iranian diplomats of being behind an alleged assassination in Turkey.

Pompeo’s claims came amid global pressures on the White House to lift its illegal sanctions against Tehran as the country continues to stop the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 3,160 after 124 patients died over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said on state TV on Thursday.

A total of 16,711 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease, he added.

Source: Mehr News Agency