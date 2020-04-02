The Lebanese foreign ministry announced it lodged a complaint against ‘Israel’ to the UN Security Council for violating Lebanon’s airspace to attack targets in Syria.

The ministry said that three Zionist warplanes bombarded targets in Syria from the Lebanese airspace and threatened the safe civilians, adding that this violation comes despite the fact that the world faces the coronavirus spread.

The ministry also pleaded the UNSC to stop the daily Israeli violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by infringing on its land, territorial sea and airspace.

Source: Al-Manar English Website