Hezbollah Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the Lebanese government’s has succeeded in confronting the coronavirus by taking gradual, wise, and brave measures and devising a social relief plan in order to cope with the dreadful economic situation and the pandemic threat.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the successful start of the government annoyed some parties who bet on overthrowing it, adding that its vigorous action has strained them.

Sheikh Qassem called on the cabinet to prioritize approving the economic reform plan, considering that consuming more time to achieve this purpose would not change anything, while announcing the plan would empower the government.

