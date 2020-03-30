Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Islamic Republic has reached 41,495.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said,186 more cases have tested positive with the virus, officially known as COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, Mehr news agency reported.

The official added that 13,911 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 117 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,757, Jahanpour said, noting that some 3,511 patients are in critical condition

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

Source: Iranian media