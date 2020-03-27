Coronavirus infections reached 391 in Lebanon Friday, with new death registered, Health Ministry announced.

In a statement carried by National News Agency, the ministry said: “To date (March 27, 2020) the number of laboratory-confirmed cases at the Hariri University Hospital and other accredited university hospital laboratories, in addition to private laboratories, has reached 391, marking an increase of 23 cases since yesterday.”

It added that a coronavirus patient has died, taking the toll of deaths caused by the deadly virus in Lebanon to 7.

“A coronavirus patient in his eighties, suffering from chronic diseases, was pronounced dead at the Saint George University Hospital,” the statement said.

The ministry reiterated, meanwhile, its call for the Lebanese citizens to comply with all the preventive measures, especially the full commitment to home isolation.

It stressed that home isolation “has become an individual and societal moral responsibility that must be shouldered by every citizen,” warning that non-compliance “will lead to legal prosecution.”

Source: National News Agency (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)