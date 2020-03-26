The Lebanese government decided on Thursday to extend the state of the general mobilization till April 12, ordering a general closure from 7pm until 5am, with some exceptions, in context of restricting the anti-corona measures.

The Higher Defense Council which convened earlier in the day had recommended the extension of the state of general mobilization.

“We are still in the extreme danger phase and it is necessary to extend general mobilization because the containment period of the disease requires five weeks,” the information minister Manal Abdul Samad quoted PM Hassan Diab as saying during the cabinet session held at Baabda Palace.

The government also formed a committee to look into the issue of the Lebanese who want to return from abroad in light of the global coronavirus crisis.

