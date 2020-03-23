After enduring several weeks of lockdown and intense preventive measures, routines in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, are slowly beginning to resemble pre-coronavirus times, as seen in footage from Sunday.

As of March 21st, authorities have loosened regulations, and residents are no longer required to wear a mask outside unless they will be in large crowds. Schools are expected to open their doors on April 7th.

Locals were filled with optimism about how the virus has transformed their society and general cleanliness.

“My family now has good hygiene practices. I think the medical system will be significantly improved after this time,” said one resident.

Footage shows open supermarkets and people in public squares. Young people have filled basketball courts and public transportation is fully functional.

Mini-marathon takes place in Dujiangyan City as coronavirus fears run low

The Chengdu Panda Marathon took place on Sunday in the southwestern Dujiangyan City, as stringent measures put in place to help tackle coronavirus have begun to be relaxed throughout China.

Footage shows runners still being subjected to temperature tests upon arrival, and encouraged to wear masks, as they took place in the first 1,000 person race in China since the start of the pandemic.

“There are also many monitoring points, disinfection points, ID card checks, [wearing] mask [enforcement],” said one runner Zeng Jie, as another, Fei Deng, said running the marathon “can make us healthier and we can run better.”

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 329,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 14,000 people have died. There have currently been 81,397 cases confirmed in Mainland China with at least 3,265 deaths.

Source: AFP