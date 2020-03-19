Four Palestinians at Israeli prison were confirmed on Thursday to have contracted coronavirus from an Israeli investigator, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

In a press release, the non-governmental organization said the Israel Prison Service informed that the prisoners caught the virus in Megiddo Prison, which was transmitted to detainees by a prisoner who was interrogated by an Israeli investigator at the Petah Tikva Investigation Center.

“The prison administration has officially informed the inmates about the infections, and everyone is on high alert,” PPS said in a statement shared with journalists.

“Prisoners are facing today the danger of infection from prison guards and investigators,” it added.

The PPS called on authorities to intervene to protect the inmates from COVID-19, notably by providing disinfectants and taking preventive measures as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Reactions by PA, Hamas

Reacting to the news, Palestinian Government blamed the occupation authorities for the transmission of the contagious virus to the Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement, the government said that ‘Israel’ bears full responsibility for the lives of Palestinia prisoners.

For its part, Hamas movement lashed out at the Israeli occupation for its ‘deliberate medical negligence.”

“Infection of Palestinian prisoners proves the deliberate negligence of the so-called ‘Israel Prison Service’ after banning the entry of sanitizers and cleaning solutions as well as other materials that prevent the contagion of the deadly virus.”

