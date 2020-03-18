EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine will be available on the market ‘perhaps before autumn’.

There is as yet no vaccine against the novel strain of coronavirus that emerged in China last year and has in recent weeks become a fast-moving pandemic across 145 countries and territories.

Europe is now what the WHO has dubbed the epicenter of the outbreak, and EU officials are scrambling to coordinate ever more draconian measures to isolate carriers from the population at large.

Source: AFP