The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set, via Twitter, a number of conditions that must be matched by the newly selected Iraqi prime minister-designate Adnan Zurif in order to obtain Washington support.

Pompeo said, “Iraqis want a government that upholds Iraq’s sovereignty, provides basic needs, is free of corruption, and protects their human rights. If #Iraq’s newly selected Prime Minister-designate, Adnan Zurfi puts these interests first, he will have U.S. and international support.”

Iraqi President Barham Saleh appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as the country’s new prime minister-designate who has 30 days to form his cabinet.

Source: Al-Manar English Website