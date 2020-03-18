Syria affirmed that the western stances hostile to Syria will increase its determination to defend its people, preserve its sovereignty, national independent decision and rebuild what has been destroyed by terrorism.

“Those western stances that target the country won’t affect it, but Syria will be more determined to go ahead in keeping the country’s sovereignty, its independent national decision and rebuilding what has been destroyed by terrorism,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that what has come in the US-British-German and French statement, on the occasion of passing 9 years on the terrorist war which targets Syria, stresses once again that those states still support the terrorist organizations to prolong the war on the Syrian people.

“What is more disgusting is the feign crying and hypocrisy featured by the western colonial discourse about human rights in Syria… this colonialism whose hands are stained with the blood of the Syrians and the reason behind their suffering because of the unjust war and sanctions that affect the life of the Syrian citizen,” the source affirmed.

It added that those states have violated the intentional law through supporting terrorism and through trying to interfere in the domestic affairs of countries and their flagrant violation of the international human law as they are responsible for the impacts of the unjust war on the lives of the Syrians, and all that requires from the international community to condemn these policies and bring those who are responsible for the crimes they have perpetrated to justice.

Source: SANA