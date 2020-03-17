State commissioner to the military tribunal, Judge Ghassan Khoury, has asked the cassation court to quash the verdict ruling the release of Amer Fakhoury, former head of the Israeli enemy-linked prison of Khiam, National News Agency correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Judge Khoury also requested an arrest warrant against Fakhoury, in addition to his retrial for charges of torture, kidnapping and killing of scores of Lebanese citizens in Khiam jail.

The military tribunal issued Monday a decision to acquit the collaborator with the Zionist enemy during the occupation term, Amer Fakhoury, over the legal concept of the ten-year limitation despite the fact that all his crimes were proved.

Lebanese authorities arrested in September, 2019, the former commander of the notorious Israeli jail in Khiam that detained and tortured thousands of Lebanese.

The Israeli collaborator had fled to the United States and had already been charged in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with the Zionist entity.

Opened in 1984 in an Israeli-occupied part of southern Lebanon, the Khiam prison was run by the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA