Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem hailed the decision taken by the Lebanese government, led by PM Hassan Diab, to postpone paying the due debts (Eurobonds), considering that the international community will appreciate and respect this serious performance that changes the track which led to this crisis.

“This decision will save the financial liquidity and protect the deposits of the bank clients.”

In an interview with Al-Nashra news website, Sheikh Qassem stressed that government is exerting all the possible efforts to devise a reform plan, reiterating call for granting it a chance to carry out its strategic salvation program.

Source: Al-Manar English Website