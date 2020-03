New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declareD a state of emergency amid a coronavirus outbreak as the disease has infected 76 people in the state, warning store owners not to engage in price gouging as customers seek to stock up on supplies.

“We have reports of stores selling hand sanitizer for $80 a bottle,” Cuomo says in Albany, the state capital. “It is not worth it to the store owner. You can lose your license, and we are very serious about this.”

Source: AFP