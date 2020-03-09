WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the organization ‘has not identified any imminent specific shortages’ in medical supplies to fight COVID-19, as countries around the world scramble to gather protective medical supplies.

EU officials have stressed the importance of a coordinated response but major members like Germany and France have banned the export of medical protection gear such as masks and gloves.

The novel coronavirus strain that erupted in China this year and causes the COVID-19 disease has killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 100,000 in about 85 nations.

Source: AFP