A relative calm has prevailed in Syria’s Idlib as the Russian-Turkish ceasefire agreement took into effect on Friday at midnight.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Russian and Turkish forces are conducting joint military patrols in Saraqeb city and on the M4 international highway.

The reporter added that civilian transportation movement has also returned to the M5 highway which links Hamah to Aleppo.

Source: Al-Manar English Website