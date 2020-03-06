The Lebanese health minister Dr. Hamad Hasan announced that Lebanon has moved from the stage of containing the coronavirus to that of facing its outbreak, adding that four more cases have been detected with unknown source of infection.

Inspecting the measures taken by the public hospitals to receive and treat the new coronavirus cases, Dr. Hasan called for avoiding the public congregations as much as possible.

The health minister urged the political forces to assume their responsibilities during this critical period, highlighting the importance of boosting the public morale in facing the coronavirus.

