The Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc held on Thursday at its headquarters in Haret Hreik its weekly meeting chaired by its chief Hajj Mohammad Raaq, tackling the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

After the meeting, MP Ihab Hamadeh read the concluding statement which hailed the sacrifices made by the Sacred Defense martyrs who have embraced martyrdom recently while fighting the terrorist groups.

In this context, the bloc voiced support to the Syrian army’s fight against the terrorist groups and mercenaries, considering that it matches with the international laws and the patriotic values and principles.

The statement added that regardless of the results of the Israeli elections, the Zionist enemy’s strategy based on occupying the Arab land, confiscating the national rights of the Arab people through signing deals and threatening the national which challenge its schemes.

Hezbollah bloc called on all the Lebanese parties to support the government’s decision regarding the Eurobonds payment ($1.2 billion) due on March 9, stressing that the ongoing financial crisis left the cabinet with only choices: the bad and the worse.

The bloc renewed rejection of any conditions that would be imposed by international sides and that would tamper with the rights of the Lebanese people or with the situation in the country.

The statement also hailed the efforts exerted by the two ministries of public health and education as well as all the medics in encountering the coronavirus outbreak, urging all the Lebanese to abide by their regulations, away from panic.

Source: Al-Manar English Website