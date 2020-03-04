Iranian President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will handle the coronavirus crisis in at the earliest.

Addressing the cabinet session in the capital city of Tehran, Rouhani added that Iran will resolve the crisis with the help of its healthcare professionals.

He went on to say that the country will solve the problem with reliance on firm determination and cooperation of its people as soon as possible.

He also expressed the hope that the problem to be removed leaving least damage.

Source: AFP