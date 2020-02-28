Syria affirmed that misleading campaigns carried out by Turkish regime and West countries against it over the past few days, have proven great support which these countries have been and remain providing to armed terrorist groups, as well as the great investment they wagered on it to achieve their hostile schemes to Syrian people’s aspirations.

A source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement on Friday that exaggeration by Turkish and West media outlets regarding losses inflicted upon the Syrian Arab Army in the battles taking place on direction of Saraqeb city and their boasting about them are a bid to raise the collapsing morale of terrorists, and represent an official recognition of Erdogan’s forces’ involvement in the fight alongside the terrorist groups, as well as Turkey’s non- commitment to its obligations under Sochi agreement.

The source went on saying that achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army over terrorism with the allies’ support, re-opening Aleppo-Damascus international highway and regaining control over 130 villages in Idlib , Aleppo, and Hama provinces which revealed that supporting terrorism has become a constant strategy of the policies of Turkish regime and West countries to reach their despicable and morally rejected goals, which contradict with provisions of international law , international humanitarian law and human rights law.

The source affirmed that the Syrian army that managed to get rid millions of citizens of danger of the terrorism during past weeks will carry out its duties in eliminating the terror presence in all Syrian territory.

Source: SANA