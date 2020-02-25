The Zionist circles confirmed that the Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad managed to defeat the Israeli army in the recent wound of escalation between the two sides in Gaza, adding that Israel’s deterrence power has receded.

Head of Blue and White alliance Benny Gantz considered that PM Benjamin Netanyahu has failed and that his cabinet turned to be a group of puppets.

For his part, the former premier Ehud Barak stressed that Natanyahu has abandoned the settlers in Gaza vicinity and surrendered to the two resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The Zionist media reported that the settlers in Gaza vicinity feel desperate and consider that ‘Israel’ will never be able to address the threat of the Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli media also noted that the Iron Dome managed to intercept only 50 out of the 100 rockets fired by the Islamic Jihad Movement.

