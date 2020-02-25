TUNGSTEN EXPLORER drill ship which will conduct the first exploratory drilling for oil and gas docked in the Lebanese territorial waters on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Waters announced on Sunday that the Bahamas-flagged drill ship start the exploration operations in Block 4 on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that after the ship, hired by France’s energy giant Total, is positioned approximately 21 kilometers from shore, it will begin drilling activities for about 60 days.

The first exploratory well will be drilled at a depth of approximately 1.5 kilometres from the sea surface and will be 4.2 kilometres deep. The drilling will last 60 days; while analysis of the results will take two months.

Source: Agencies