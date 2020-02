Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Mohsen Baharvand, called Tuesday on the Disarmament Conference held in Geneva to launch negotiations on nuclear disarmament as an integral part of its Program of Work.

“We should avoid politicizing the CD and respect its rules of procedures.”

Source: Al-Manar Website Correspondent in UN Office Geneva Ahmad Hajj Ali